Seth Rollins reveals interesting preparation for "Eye for an Eye" match against Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins is studying an iconic match to prepare for his outing with Rey Mysterio.

The duo is set to collide at Extreme Rules, on July 20, 2020.

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio is all set to culminate in an "Eye for an Eye" match at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

The Monday Night Messiah has been at odds with Mysterio for quite some time now. WWE recently revealed that a Superstar must extract his opponent's eye to register a victory in the bizarre match.

Rollins seems to have started preparations for the upcoming bout if his latest tweet is any indication. He recently posted a tweet stating that he is studying a certain tape as part of his preparation for the match. The tweet featured a graphic picture of WWE legend Vader, whose eye once popped out of its socket mid-match, while he was going at it with Stan Hansen. Vader managed to put the eye back in its socket and continued with the match, which ended in a no contest. The match took place at a show dubbed as Super Fight In Tokyo Dome, on February 10, 1990.

Vader had to undergo surgery on his eye and had a metal plate placed under it as a result of the gruesome injury. He is regarded by many as one of the most dangerous entities in pro-wrestling history, and this particular moment had a lot to do with this belief.

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio's heated feud

As for the rivalry between Mysterio and Seth Rollins, it all began when Mysterio congratulated Rollins on Becky Lynch's pregnancy. The former Universal Champion didn't seem too thrilled with this. The duo later went at it in a Tag Team match, that pitted Rollins and Murphy with Mysterio and Aleister Black. Things suddenly took a turn for the worse, as Rollins brutally attacked Mysterio and injured his eye in the process.

Soon after, Mysterio's son Dominick got involved in the mix and vowed to exact revenge for what Rollins did to Mysterio. It would certainly be interesting to see how things unfold at Extreme Rules when these two bitter rivals take on each other in a match that has one of the most bizarre stipulations in history.