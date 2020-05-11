Seth Rollins debuts new theme song at Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins debuted a new entrance theme

Seth Rollins was given the chance to re-gain the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, and it appears that WWE thought that this would be the perfect time for a change of theme.

Rollins has been pushing forward his new character ever since he lost his Universal Championship to Bray Wyatt in the Middle East back in November, but as part of his Messiah gimmick, he has kept hold of his "Burn it Down" theme, despite it no longer fitting in with his character.

New Theme for Seth Rollins

Rollins headed out to the ring first ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre and he debuted a much slower more instrumental theme which works so much better with his Messiah character.

This switch shows that WWE obviously believes that Rollins' change of character is one worth getting behind since the former World Champio has had the same theme for the past six years.

The former Shield member was handed the theme when he parted ways with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns back in 2014 and the only addition to this theme over the years has been the "Burn It Down" vocal at the beginning of the entrance.