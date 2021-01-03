Watch: Seth Rollins dedicates special workout to Brodie Lee

In collaboration with his friends in the CrossFit community, Seth Rollins has created a special workout called the "Brodie" in honor of the late Brodie Lee. Lee tragically passed away recently due to non-COVID-19-related lung disease last week.

Seth Rollins is one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the current roster. He is a former two-time WWE Champion and is currently on a break, following his first child Roux's birth.

Seth Rollins shared a video via Instagram on the Deadboys Fitness Instagram account, dedicating the workout to Brodie Lee. The Monday Night Messiah would also share a short message in remembrance of Lee before explaining how to do the workout.

"In the CrossFit community, we dedicate workouts to heroes, and Brodie was...Brodie was a hero to me and to his friends because of how loyal he was and...of how funny and kind and generous he was. But more importantly he was a hero to his family. That's where his heart was to his boys and his wife. So today we have got to workout in his honor," said Seth Rollins

The workout itself is a four-round course, consisting of 12 deadlifts, 26 push-ups, and some work on the bike. After completing the four rounds, it is recommended to perform one single Burpee, considering how much Brodie Lee hated doing them. A touching tribute from Seth Rollins.

When will Seth Rollins return to the WWE?

Seth Rollins took a break from television for his child's birth.

As mentioned earlier, Seth Rollins is on leave indefinitely, following his first child Roux's birth. Rollins welcomed Roux into the world along with his fiance Becky Lynch.

The Architect was initially scheduled to return on the first episode of SmackDown on January 1, 2021. However, for some unexplained reason, the decision for him to return was pulled at the last minute. You can read more about it here.

There is still no word on when Seth Rollins will return to television. There are rumors that Rollins does not want to return just yet, and may even re-emerge along with Becky Lynch.

When do you think Seth Rollins will make his return, and how?