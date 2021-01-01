Has Seth Rollins' WWE return been delayed?

Last week, on the Christmas day edition episode of Friday Night Smackdown, WWE announced that Seth Rollins would be returning to the blue brand this Friday. However, over the past 24 hours, all of the references to his return have been deleted from social media. There is no mention of the Messiah on the preview for this week's show as well.

As of this writing, there is no explanation as to why Rollins' return has been nixed for the New Year's edition of SmackDown. It could have happened for a variety of reasons that we will not be speculating about here. All we do know for now is Rollins' return has been delayed until later into 2021.

With the Royal Rumble right around the corner, there is a possibility that the we could get to see the former Universal Champion sooner rather than later.

Seth Rollins has been absent from WWE television ever since he "sacrificed himself" during the traditional 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series match. The reason for his absence from programming was due to the fact that he and Becky Lynch were expecting the birth of their first child together.

What does WWE SmackDown look like without Seth Rollins tomorrow?

While Rollins' return has been seemingly scrapped for tomorrow's edition of SmackDown, let's take a look at what is currently scheduled for this week's show.

It has been announced that the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has made a special request to WWE Management regarding his recent successful title defense against Kevin Owens. While Reigns has had help from Jey Uso to retain his title on both occasions, it wouldn't shock us to see his The Tribal Chief request WWE management that Owens' can no longer challenge for the Universal title as long as he holds it.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks, will once again team with Bianca Belair to take on the duo of Bayley and Carmella. The heels cost Banks and Belair the opportunity to become Women's Tag Team Champions last week.

Also, the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, Big E, will be in action in a non-title match against King Corbin.

What are your thoughts on WWE pulling Seth Rollins from SmackDown tomorrow? Why do you think he's no longer appearing? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.