Seth Rollins destroyed the 25-year-old star into the crowd at a WWE show following a scary injury

Seth Rollins smacked the current United States Champion, Austin Theory, at the WWE Roanoke live event, despite undergoing a knee injury.

The first RAW of 2023 featured Rollins vs. Theory for the United States Championship, where the latter defeated The Visionary in a hard-fought battle to retain his title.

However, video from after RAW resurfaced online, implying that Seth Rollins injured his knee during the match. The following week on the red brand, the former WWE Champion confronted Austin Theory claiming he would be fit and sound by the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Tonight on the WWE house show, the Roanoke crowd could not get enough of The Visionary as he received a massive pop, and fans sang his theme song on various occasions during the match against the US Champ.

There was a spot where Rollins and the challenger took the bout to the audience. The 25-year-old took ten head punches at the hands of Seth Rollins, and fans rejoiced at Theory being demolished.

Ultimately, Austin Theory won the match by hitting a low blow to Rollins when the referee was not looking. Even though Theory won the contest, The Visionary won hearts at Roanoke.

Seth Rollins reacted to working out with former WWE Champion Sheamus

Over the last ten years, the Grand Slam Champion has feuded with nearly every big name in WWE. He was recently photographed working out with former rival Sheamus, to which he responded on Twitter.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins was recently spotted working out with his wife, Becky Lynch, and Sheamus. The Visionary responded after the latter posted a photo of all three of them on Twitter.

"Me bleedin' lungs!" Rollins wrote.

Since his debut with The Shield in late 2012, The Messiah has been an integral part of WWE programming. In 2017, he competed against Sheamus in a series of RAW matches. However, he defeated The Celtic Warrior in the majority of their clashes.

