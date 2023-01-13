Seth Rollins reacts to working out with former WWE rival

Seth Rollins has feuded with almost all the big names in WWE over the course of the last ten years. He was recently spotted working out with former rival Sheamus and reacted to the same on Twitter.

The Messiah has been an integral part of WWE programming since he debuted with The Shield in late 2012. Rollins was recently seen training with his wife, Becky Lynch, and Sheamus. The latter posted a picture of all three of them on Twitter, prompting a response from Rollins.

"Me bleedin’ lungs!" Seth Rollins tweeted.

The former Shield member faced Sheamus in a series of matches on RAW in 2017. The former emerged victorious in most of their bouts.

The Triple Crown Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with Austin Theory. Their feud started back in 2022 itself when Theory attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for the United States Championship. Rollins foiled his attempt and retained his title.

Austin Theory managed to win the title anyway when he defeated former WWE Universal Champion and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match at the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

Seth Rollins is not over in WWE, according to Vince Russo

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest names in the wrestling business. According to former writer Vince Russo, the Grand Slam Champion is not over, and nobody would recognize him if he went out grocery shopping.

"I hate to say that, I swear to God, but this is the God honest truth because guys, I've said this again and again and again, the marks have made it to the ring. When they start singing and he encourages them to sing my song, that is Seth Rollins thinking he is over. Meanwhile if he went grocery shopping in Kroger tomorrow, nobody would know who the freak he is. But that's him believing that he is over. No, you're not over. You're wasting my time," said Russo. [From 51:00 to 51:46]

Rollins' last match came on January 2, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. He faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the main event but came up short when the 25-year-old delivered a low blow.

