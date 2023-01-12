Seth Rollins predicts 6-time women's champion will win the upcoming Royal Rumble match

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has backed his wife, Becky Lynch, to win the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match at the namesake premium live event.

The Man made her return to TV programming on SmackDown before Survivor Series last year after spending nearly four months on the sidelines. Lynch won the Royal Rumble before in 2019. She then defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a 'Winner Takes All' Match at WrestleMania 35 to secure the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship.

The six-time women's champion is expected to compete in the over-the-top-rope battle royale once again this year and is one of the favorites to win it. Seth Rollins also believes that his wife will be the last woman standing come Royal Rumble.

The Visionary predicted so in a video on WWE's official channel. The video also featured several current stars who predicted what will happen in the company this year.

Check out the full video below:

Becky Lynch recently saved Seth Rollins from Rhea Ripley's attack at WWE live event

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are among the most popular power couples in pro wrestling. The duo first went public with their relationship in May 2019, followed by their engagement three months later in August. They tied the knot in June 2021.

Recently, at a live event in Toronto, Becky Lynch came to the aid of her husband after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley attacked The Visionary during his match with Finn Balor. The Man came running down with a kendo stick to even the odds. In the end, Rollins was able to win the Steel Cage Match.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have also teamed up together on WWE programming. The duo joined forces to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Extreme Rules 2019.

The pair is currently on the red brand, where Lynch is embroiled in a feud with Bayley. Meanwhile, The Visionary has been chasing the United States Championship and announced himself for the Royal Rumble on RAW this week.

