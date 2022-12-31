[WATCH] Becky Lynch saves Seth Rollins from female WWE star's attack

Becky Lynch saved her husband, Seth Rollins, from a vicious attack by the Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley at tonight's WWE live event in Toronto.

The Visionary met Finn ; inside a steel cage at tonight's Toronto live event. At one point during the match, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest entered the structure and launched an attack on Seth Rollins.

Becky Lynch then made her way to the ring to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. The Man came running down and entered the ring with a kendo stick to make the big save.

She put The Eradicator down in quick fashion, and a Curb Stomp on Balor ended the match in Rollins' favor.

Check out the footage below:

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are bound to collide somewhere down the line

Lynch recently had a tense confrontation with Rhea Ripley on an episode of WWE RAW. The confrontation led to many fans speculating about a possible feud in the future.

The Man recently chatted with Matthew Connell and shared her honest thoughts on Ripley. Here's what she had to say

"I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen. I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go “well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.” She’s the future but I’m still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place," she said.

Lynch also pointed out that she has known Finn Balor for about 20 years. She wondered whose side Balor would take when she finally comes face-to-face with Ripley.

With both women currently being RAW-exclusive stars, it's only a matter of time before they go at each other in a full-fledged feud. So far, Lynch is 4-0 against Ripley in their five encounters, with one match ending in a draw.

Are you excited for a Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley feud? Sound off in the comments below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes