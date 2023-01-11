Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has heavily criticized Seth Rollins following this week's RAW for thinking that he is "over."

On the latest episode of the red brand, The Visionary was involved in an in-ring segment with Austin Theory which saw him encourage the crowd in attendance to sing his theme song in unison. He also announced during the segment that he wants to compete in the Royal Rumble match and main-event WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo bashed Seth Rollins for thinking that he's over because the fans were singing his song.

"Bro I hate to say that, I swear to God, but this is the God honest truth because guys, I've said this again and again and again, the marks have made it to the ring. Bro when they start singing and he encourages them to sing my song, that is Seth Rollins thinking he is over, bro. Meanwhile bro if he went grocery shopping in Kroger tomorrow, nobody would know who the freak he is. But that's him believing that he is over. No, bro, you're not over. You're wasting my time bro," said Russo. (51:00-51:46)

Could Seth Rollins emerge victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble match?

The Visionary is one of the biggest babyfaces on RAW right now, and he has a decorated career. He won the 2019 Royal Rumble match, but didn't main-event that year's WrestleMania. On RAW, he expressed that he wants to headline the Show of Shows this year.

For him to do that, he will have to win the Rumble again and go on to face Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, if The Tribal Chief is still champion by then. Rollins will have to overcome 29 other men in the Rumble match in order to get the amazing opportunity.

