Seth Rollins differentiates Roman Reigns & CM Punk following WWE RAW; discusses "love" for The Tribal Chief

Seth Rollins recently spoke about the differences between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, the two stars he seems to be in conflict with lately. He even acknowledged he has some "love" for the OTC.

Seth Rollins has a long history with both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Reigns and Rollins began in the WWE together as part of The Shield. They remained a group, along with Dean Ambrose, until The Visionary betrayed them. While Reigns has still not forgiven Rollins for that betrayal. Rollins has also been vocal about the type of person Reigns has become in recent years.

On the other hand, CM Punk was an influential part of Seth Rollins' early career. However, after leaving the WWE, The Straight Edge Superstar bashed the Stamford-based promotion for years, which didn't sit well with Rollins. Hence, The Visionary was not happy to see The Second City Saint return to the WWE.

The two men are currently locked in a feud, with Rollins doing everything he can to end Punk's dream of main eventing WrestleMania.

On the first episode of the WWE RAW Recap podcast, Rollins discussed his differences with Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He said that while he does have some love for Reigns, he does not love Punk.

“There’s love for Roman Reigns. Do I agree with what he stands for? Absolutely not, absolutely not. But there’s a seed of love in there somewhere. And that makes it more painful when I get in there and do what I have to do to him. With CM Punk, there is no seed of love. That is gone. He erased that a long time ago. So, it’s pure unadulterated hatred. That’s all I have for him.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Seth Rollins claims the Steel Cage match against CM Punk will end their rivalry

The feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has reached its boiling point after the former cost the latter the Elimination Chamber match. Both men engaged in a violent brawl on RAW this week. As a result, Adam Pearce announced a Steel Cage match next week on the red brand for both men to settle their feud.

Speaking on the same podcast, Rollins said that the upcoming steel cage match with Punk will mark the end of their feud.

"Next week, in The Garden, it’s Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins against CM Punk inside of a Steel Cage, live on Netflix in front of the world, in the world’s most famous arena. You literally cannot write a better ending to this story. I’m so excited that Adam Pearce finally decided to do the right thing, and when I get my hands on him, it will be a sight to behold," Rollins said. [From 22:58 to 23:54]

It will be interesting to see who wins the Steel Cage match next week and whether this will truly end this saga.

