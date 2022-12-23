Seth Rollins believes veteran WWE Superstar Jamie Noble might not have wrestled his final match at a recent house show.

Noble recently returned to the squared circle for one final match at a WWE live event in West Virginia. Noble, Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch met The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn (The Bloodline) in an Eight-Man Tag Team match. In the end, Noble pinned Zayn to pick up a big win for his team.

Noble had an emotional celebration with his family following his last match. WWE has now shared a clip highlighting the moment, including comments from Seth Rollins, Drew Gulak, and others.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins thinks fans might not have seen the last of Noble in the ring. Here are his full comments:

"I'm just really excited for him that he's gonna get the opportunity to hear his name, walk the aisle, get in the ring, perform, maybe one last time. I don't trust him. I don't trust him. I know he says it's his final match, but we'll see." [4:18-4:32]

Jamie Noble's previous match involved Seth Rollins

Before he stepped into the ring again, Jamie Noble had been away from the action for about seven years.

His previous match took place on the June 8, 2015, episode of WWE RAW. The contest saw Noble and Joey Mercury defeating Seth Rollins in a Handicap Tag Team match.

Noble seemed pretty pumped up and ready to wrestle again while speaking with Byron Saxton before the match:

“I’m super excited. As a kid, we’d go at the time, but it was more Crockett Promotions. So, you know it would be Dusty, Flair, and my favorite, the Rock 'n' Roll Express. So, everything just kind of fell in line, and I’m super excited. I’m glad it’s in West Virginia. Glad everybody jumped on board, and I’m ready to go.” [H/T WrestleZone]

It remains to be seen if Noble gets the itch to come out of retirement again. It seems highly unlikely, though, given the incredibly emotional and memorable farewell he received during his last match.

Do you think Noble will come out of retirement once again somewhere down the line?

