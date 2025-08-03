Seth Rollins and entourage hijack SummerSlam panel in defiant post-show takeover

Seth Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. He won the title for the second time this weekend at SummerSlam.
The Visionary pulled off the "Ruse of the Century" at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Shortly after CM Punk bested Gunther in an all-out brawl, Seth showed up to ruin his moment. Rollins threw away his crutches, removed his knee brace, and went straight for Punk, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and winning the World Heavyweight Title once again.
Seth Rollins and the rest of his entourage hijacked the SummerSlam post-show. The group posed in front of the fans as Seth's music played in the background, and the presenters, Big E, Peter Rosenberg, and Joe Tessitore, watched in silence.
They did not answer any questions and just showed off the new title before walking out. The new champ also messed up Tessitore's hair before throwing away some of the papers on the desk. Heyman went another step as he tore Rosenberg's papers before leaving the stage.
The landscape of power on RAW has once again shifted with Seth Rollins becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. It will be interesting to see what the new champ has to say this week on Monday Night RAW.