Seth Rollins explains recent WWE absence, fires shot at Paul Heyman

Seth Rollins shockingly missed his scheduled appearance today on The Pat McAfee Show.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion was advertised as appearing on the show last night during Monday Night RAW, but when it came time to introduce him, McAfee was greeted by Paul Heyman instead. So what happened with The Visionary today?

Following Paul Heyman's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth "Freakin" Rollins took to social media to explain why he wasn't on the show today and took a shot at Roman Reigns' Wise Man in the process. Tweeting out:

"Oh bless you boys for having to deal with that buffoon. Got stuck in the air cause Florida is a perpetual monsoon. I owe ya's one... Luckily, I'm finally in Orlando and the #WHC WILL BE on the line tonight on @WWENXT! @WWE @USANetwork," Seth Rollins said in a tweet.

Why Seth Rollins is defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker on NXT

Seth Rollins will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Champion tonight on NXT. Unlike past champions in recent years, Rollins is attempting to be a fighting champion.

When Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail recently asked why he's defending the title against anyone anywhere, Rollins pointed to Brock Lesnar and his part-time schedule as the type of champion he never wants to be:

“I never really wanted to be a Brock Lesnar, that really wasn’t the type of champion I wanted to be,” Seth Rollins said. “I saw what that did to us as a roster and as a business, and I didn’t like it, and if I ever was going to a champion and the guy at the top, I wanted to be like the guys I idolized and not the guys I thought were not great for the business overall.”

