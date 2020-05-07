Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently talked with Alex McCarthy and discussed a string of topics. The former Universal Champion made some interesting comments in regards to a possible feud with WWE Hall of Famer, Edge.

Rollins stated that he wants to face the 11-time World Champion as he feels there's some unfinished business between the two Superstars from the 2020 Royal Rumble match, as well as from when Rollins 'threatened' Edge on RAW. Check out the tweet below, posted by McCarthy.

On a call with Seth Rollins.



He says he wants to face Edge. He feels there's unfinished business from this year's Royal Rumble and from when he 'threatened' him on RAW. He feels there's a good story to be told there. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 7, 2020

What happened between Seth Rollins and the WWE Hall of Famer?

The closing moments of the 2020 Royal Rumble match saw Edge, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns hitting their respective finishers on Rollins, soon after which McIntyre eliminated him from the contest.

Back in 2014, while feuding with John Cena, Seth Rollins targeted Edge on an episode of RAW. He threatened Cena that if he didn't bring back The Authority, he would execute a Curb Stomp on Edge, who was being held down by Big Show. Cena saved Edge but was put down by the heels when all was said and done. Now that Edge has made his miraculous return to WWE, and still has a bunch of matches left in him, there's a chance that we will see him go at it with Rollins somewhere down the line.