Seth Rollins to face 15-time champion for the first time in nearly 2 years on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is set to lock horns with Rey Mysterio on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Visionary made his presence felt in Mysterio's tag team match on the red brand last week. Rollins caused a distraction during the Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio and Riddle bout, eventually causing them to lose the contest.

The Master of 619 will get a chance to avenge last week's interference as he steps across the ring with Rollins on Monday. The duo had a long, heated rivalry in 2020 that also saw The Messiah target Mysterio's eye. The Mexican won the last singles match between them to end the feud.

Besides Rey vs. Rollins, Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky was also announced for the flagship show. Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano will team up with Kevin Owens to take on the Alpha Academy. Riddle will also try to settle his differences with Judgment Day as he goes one-on-one against Damian Priest.

WWE Hall of Famer DDP lauded Seth Rollins for his match against Bobby Lashley

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. However, Rollins' arch rival Riddle was there to spoil the party for him as he caused the distraction, which led to The All Mighty retaining the title.

While The Visionary couldn't secure the victory, his performance earned him praise from Diamond Dallas Paga, aka DDP.

Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that the former world champion is doing excellent work and does not need a title to commemorate his current run.

“They put on a barnburner. When you go to three commercials and they’re still watching the show (…) You see the show changing, with more wrestling-orientated, storytelling in the ring. I don’t think there’s a better guy out there doing it than Seth Rollins. I mean Bobby [Lashley] is a beast, he did a hell of a job. I thought they were going to drop it [make Seth the Champion.] By no means do I think Seth Rollins needs a title unless it’s the world title or the Universal title," said DDP. [H/T - SEScoops]

It will be interesting to see if The Visionary can bounce back from his loss against Lashley as he locks horns with Mysterio on Monday night.

