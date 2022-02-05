Seth Rollins to face former real-life rival in a first-time-ever match on RAW

Seth Rollins has been a busy man on the road to WrestleMania, but he isn't the only one. After failing to capture world titles earlier this month, he will have one more chance as he goes inside the Elimination Chamber.

This week, the four-time world champion will face a top star for the first time on RAW. Not only that, but it's against a man with whom he had a legitimate beef in the past.

In January, Seth Rollins had an incredible month, starting with a WWE title shot at Day 1 and ending with a victory over Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for Rollins, his victory came via disqualification, meaning that the title did not change hands. He promptly returned to RAW to be included in the Elimination Chamber match, alongside five other men, to dethrone WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

It was announced on WWE.com that Seth Rollins will face Riddle in a first-time-ever match on RAW. The promotion has also advertised a Quiz Bowl between RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy. It will be the former team's final hurdle to earn a RAW Tag Team title.

However, there is more to the Rollins vs. Riddle match. Back in 2020, they had a legitimate beef, stemming from the latter's wife making unfavorable remarks on Becky Lynch on Instagram.

However, it was later reported that the two men had squashed their beef backstage. They were in the same Survivor Series match that year, but Rollins was eliminated early and never looked Riddle in the eye.

Who will walk out victorious between Seth Rollins and Riddle?

It will be an interesting bout to watch for the first time. Given that the two men have now put their beef behind them, the report stated that they were open to working with each other.

It's always good when a real-life feud is put to rest. Perhaps it represents a healthier backstage culture in WWE, which has drastically improved over the years with the likes of Roman Reigns as the locker room leader.

As for the match on RAW, it's a tough one to call. Seth Rollins has had more momentum being in bigger spots, but Riddle's association with legend Randy Orton has seen his popularity skyrocket.

Who would you like to see victorious on RAW next week? Riddle or Rollins? Let us know in the comments below.

