Seth Rollins failing to connect with fans; ex-WWE writer slams his RAW promo - "That is not over; that has never been over" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 04, 2025 12:36 GMT
Seth Rollins during his promo segment on RAW [Image: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins during his promo segment on RAW. [Image via WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Seth Rollins once again. The star was on RAW this week to discuss the fallout from the Royal Rumble.

The Visionary showed up on last night's RAW to address fans. The former World Heavyweight Champion claimed that he was happy for Men's Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso. He then shared his excitement about Roman Reigns and CM Punk not winning the 30-man Battle Royal. The Architect also claimed that he would win his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Finn Balor in the next couple of weeks.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the way Seth Rollins started his promo. The veteran writer detailed that the former Shield member's catchphrase, in which he claims to be "The Visionary; The Revolutionary," was getting irritating. Vince pointed out that Rollins thinks it's over with fans, but in reality, it's not.

"I swear to God, that entrance of Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, I'm the generator and the manipulator. That is not over; that has never been over. He says it every single time because he thinks it's so over. That is not over," he said. [From 34:41 onwards]
During this week's promo, Seth Rollins also hyped up Sami Zayn ahead of the Canadian's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against CM Punk. However, The Underdog from The Underground eventually lost the encounter.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Yash Mittal
