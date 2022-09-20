Seth Rollins fails to win the US Championship thanks to distraction by top star

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins failed to defeat Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship thanks to distractions from Matt Riddle.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Rollins had a backstage interaction with Bobby Lashley after the former claimed to be the face of the brand. However, The All Mighty had other opinions as he said having the United States Championship meant that he was the actual face of the brand.

This resulted in WWE announcing a match between the two superstars for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The latest edition of the red brand show kicked off with the US Title match. The match started with Lashley asserting his strength by picking up Rollins and throwing him into the mat. Rollins then gained a quick advantage when he pushed Lashley into the ring post.

The back-and-forth encounter continued with Lashley attacking The Visionary in the corner with some vicious elbows. He then hit the US Champion with a bucklebomb followed by a splash but failed to get the pinfall. Rollins then went for a Pedigree but Lashley countered and hit a running powerslam on the former WWE Champion.

The match looked over when Seth Rollins countered Lashley's spear with a Pedigree but couldn't get the win. The former Universal Champion then went for a phoenix splash but missed, resulting in Bobby Lashley locking in the Hurt Lock, but the former was able to escape using a low blow when the referee wasn't looking.

Matt Riddle's music hit as he came down to the ring. He distracted Seth Rollins, which allowed Lashley to hit the Spear and pick up the win.

Riddle still has unfinished business with Seth Rollins. Costing The Visionary a shot at the United States Title will surely irk him. It remains to be seen what lies ahead of this enthralling rivalry.

Do you think Seth Rollins would've won if it weren't for Riddle's distraction? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Seth Rollins would've won if it weren't for Riddle's distraction? Yes No 0 votes so far