"They call me The King of the Summer"- Seth Rollins is fairly confident of his chances at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed his upcoming match against Riddle at SummerSlam.

After weeks of animosity between the two, Rollins and Riddle will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at the biggest event of the summer. The Visionary has an impressive record at SummerSlam and has lost only two bouts at the premium live event.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Seth highlighted that he has put on memorable performances at SummerSlam over the years before calling himself "Mr. SummerSlam."

"I got a nickname around this time of year. And you know all the other nicknames. You know The Visionary, The Revolutionary, The Architect, The Kingslayer, The Beastslayer. But specifically around this time of year, they call me The King of the Summer as I am unquestionably Mr. SummerSlam. Now here we are, on the brink of another career-defining performance by yours truly."

The former WWE Champion added that Riddle has no chance against him in their upcoming match.

"I'm going to do the same thing to Riddle at SummerSlam that I did to Ezekiel tonight. Except I think it's going to be a little different because I can't splatter Riddle's brains all over the mat because he doesn't have any brains. He's an idiot. He's a moron and if he thinks he's got a chance against Seth Freakin' Rollins at SummerSlam, he's got another thing coming." (from 0:04 to 1:05)

Seth Rollins attacked Riddle on WWE RAW

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Kevin Owens make his return to WWE programming. The prizefighter explained his absence by saying that he became so obsessed with Ezekiel that he needed time to clear his head.

KO then introduced Riddle as his guest for the latest edition of the Kevin Owens Show. Owens stated that he wants The Original Bro to join forces with him to form “Bro-KO.” He also knocked Riddle for trusting Randy Orton, which led to an altercation between the two. However, Seth Rollins came out and attacked Riddle from behind, laying out the former champion with two Curb Stomps.

Rollins also defeated Ezekiel later in the night, continuing his recent winning run. The Visionary will compete in his 10th SummerSlam this month and has a 7-2 win record at the event.

