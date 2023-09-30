Seth Rollins' first-ever dream match against top heel ends in controversial finish after SmackDown goes off the air

Seth Rollins was advertised for a first-time-ever, dream dark match on SmackDown. However, the dream match turned sour, and ended controversially, thanks to outside interference.

Before SmackDown went on air, it was reported that WWE was advertising a Champion vs. Champion bout between Seth Rollins and Intercontinental Champion Gunther. However, only the World Heavyweight Title was on the line.

The match ultimately ended in a disqualification, based on reports from people in attendance. Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci attacked Seth Rollins to cause a DQ.

However, the crowd still got to go home happy, as Rollins was the one standing tall at the end.

It's normal for babyfaces to win dark matches, just like John Cena did against Dominik Mysterio, in the first of two post-show dark matches. However, since Gunther has been one of the most protected superstars in all of the WWE roster, it made sense not to give away a clean finish just like that.

As a result, WWE went with the DQ, followed by Rollins standing tall, to keep the crowd satisfied.

Many have called this a WrestleMania 40 dream match, although there is nothing confirmed yet. However, the belief among fans seems to be that if Gunther loses his Intercontinental Title soon, then he could be set up for a World Heavyweight Title shot, at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

To refresh public memory, Gunther was the runner-up of the 2023 Royal Rumble, which was won by Cody Rhodes.

Seth Rollins paid tribute to Bray Wyatt after the match

Post-match, the crowd in Sacramento began to put out the 'fireflies', which was something that touched the World Heavyweight Champion.

They also sang Rollins' song in what seemed to be an incredible combination. Not to be left behind, Rollins also took a shot at the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns - a man who he technically beat by DQ in the 2022 Royal Rumble.