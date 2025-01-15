Seth Rollins doesn't fit with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and others, veteran says he is not a "heavy hitter"

WWE veteran Bubba Ray Dudley has made a bold statement regarding Seth Rollins. He believes Rollins is in the worst position of his career.

Rollins is feuding with CM Punk and lost to him on the RAW Netflix premiere. Rollins will cross paths with Drew McIntyre on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bubba Ray Dudley claimed Rollins isn't a "heavy hitter" and compared him to Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

"I'm sorry, but with all these heavy hitters right now, Punk, Cena, Roman...I'm sorry, Seth's character right now doesn't fit into those, into that group," said Bubba Ray Dudley. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Trending

Sam Roberts thinks Seth Rollins is about to hit the next level

Sam Roberts believes Seth Rollins is entering his "Shawn Michaels WrestleMania 11" era.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that nobody is ready to accept Rollins' position as the "man" of the company. He said:

“I agree with that. I was glad I got a chance to make that observation. I firmly believe it - I think it's 100% true. And I was having a conversation with somebody earlier this week and basically saying it's almost starting to feel like Seth Rollins is in his Shawn Michaels WrestleMania 11 era. (...) But at WrestleMania 11, it was almost like we all knew he’s (Shawn) the man, but we weren’t ready to say he’s the man. I feel like Seth is right there, and he’s about to hit that next level.”

In 2024, Rollins dropped the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. He later unsuccessfully challenged former champion Damian Priest in his quest to become a two-time champion. The Visionary also played a crucial role in Cody Rhodes' victory over Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

Rollins has also declared himself for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He will join CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback