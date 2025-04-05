Seth Rollins forms unexpected team before WrestleMania

Seth Rollins has formed an unexpected team in WWE before WrestleMania. This comes just before his match against Roman Reigns as well.

Ad

In a twist, Seth Rollins, who is set to face Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, has teamed up with Jey Uso of the Bloodline, as well as Randy Orton. They faced the team of Dominik Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser, and The Miz in a six-man tag team match during the live event in Amsterdam.

During the alliance, Rollins even did Orton's pose.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While WWE house show matches often appear random with no repercussions on storylines, this is not always the case. In fact, quite a few times, the company has been known to try out different ideas behind the scenes in WWE house shows to see how fans respond to them. The fans were overwhelmingly behind the team of Orton, Uso, and Seth Rollins, and the team was able to get the win as well.

This might be something that the fans see heading out of WrestleMania as well. This alliance possibly provides a clue to future storylines after the company's biggest show of the year. Whether this happens or not remains to be seen for the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More