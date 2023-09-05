Seth Rollins frustrated on WWE RAW; ends up in a brawl against former champion

Seth Rollins was visibly frustrated on WWE RAW and brawled with a former champion.

Shinsuke Nakamura has had a resurgence since he attacked Rollins a couple of weeks ago. The King of Strong Style has constantly highlighted Rollins' injured back and revealed his plans to 'break' the World Heavyweight Champion.

The two men had a hard-fought battle at WWE Payback, ending with Rollins as the victor. However, Nakamura had the last laugh as he brutally attacked The Visionary after the match.

Tonight on the red brand, Rollins was visibly frustrated after what transpired at WWE Payback, and he wasted no time calling out Nakamura. Seth Rollins issued a challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, prompting The King of Strong Style to come out and reject it.

This frustrated Rollins further, and he charged at Nakamura. The two men brawled on the entrance ramp. Nakamura almost got the better of Rollins by attacking his back. Ricochet also came out to help Seth, setting up a match between him and Shinsuke.

Based on what transpired at Payback, it looks like this rivalry is far from over between Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

