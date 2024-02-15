Seth Rollins gets criticized by WWE Hall of Famer for what he did on RAW this week

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about Seth Rollins' on-screen character and stated that he wasn't a fan of what the latter did on RAW this week.

The current World Heavyweight Champion portrays an eccentric character on TV and often wears flamboyant attire. Another part of his shtick is dancing to the ring while the crowd sings his theme song in unison. However, he's still one of the top babyfaces in the entire company right now, and he knows how to put on a good match.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray criticized Seth Rollins for still doing his little dance during his entrance on RAW this past Monday night. He wants the champion to act more seriously, as WrestleMania 40 is only a few weeks away.

"Seth comes through the curtain [Monday night], and he's dancing again, and he's got on the flamboyant outfit. And I'm saying to myself, 'We're right outside of WrestleMania, right outside of the Chamber, and the guy's dancing?' And I know it's part of his schtick, but I don't mind what Seth wears, I just wish his demeanor and his swagger was a little bit more bada*s as opposed to goofy," said Bully Ray. [H/T Wrestling INC.]

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Matt Morgan thinks The Rock should challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title

The Rock and Roman Reigns currently have beef with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. It's been speculated that a tag team match between the two parties will take place at WrestleMania 40.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan stated that The Visionary defeating The Great One in a World Heavyweight Championship match would elevate the title.

"We're trying to talk about possibilities and what makes more sense. So, Raj, you're gonna say with a straight face it makes more sense to the company to do a tag match than it was potentially this brand new title you just started a year ago, you're trying to make it mean something, and you think pinning The Rock with your champion is a terrible idea to put importance on that title and make it mean something?" he said.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins will face the winner of the Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Rollins will lose his title at The Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE