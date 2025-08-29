Seth Rollins given new name by Becky Lynch ahead of WWE Clash in Paris

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch recently took to social media to give a new name to her husband, Seth Rollins. The husband-wife duo will be in action in their respective matches at Clash in Paris.Seth Rollins is all set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. On the other hand, Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, will put the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Nikki Bella.Ahead of the event, Big Time Becks recently took to her Instagram Stories to react to The Visionary's massive announcement. Rollins is set to join NFL Network's Good Morning Football as a guest host. The Man uploaded this announcement on her story and gave The Vision's leader a new name, &quot;Hot Husband.&quot;This isn't the first time Becky Lynch has called Seth Rollins by this name; in fact, she has been saying it regularly, which confirms that Rollins has indeed received a new nickname.&quot;HOT HUSBAND ON NFL NETWORK,&quot; she wrote.Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:WWE Hall of Famer wants John Cena to dethrone Seth RollinsJohn Cena is currently on his retirement tour and will hang up his boots at the end of 2025. The Cenation Leader is expected to wrestle in his final match in December, and his opponent is yet to be announced.During a recent edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he believed Cena could dethrone Seth Rollins as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in his final outing, which will be a celebration for the fans as The Chain Gang Soldier will become an 18-time World Champion.&quot;[If] John beats Seth [Rollins] for the championship on his last night, that's a celebration,&quot; Bully said.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Seth Rollins' world title reign going forward.