"She's gonna be the star there, not me"- Top WWE Superstar on Becky Lynch's acting career

Seth Rollins predicted a successful Hollywood career for Becky Lynch in the future, during his appearance on The Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch.

Lynch has done it all in pro wrestling. She is one of only three women to headline a WrestleMania for the first time in WWE history. She has spoken up about her Hollywood aspirations in the past. Her husband Seth Rollins has a lot to say about the same, and has high hopes for Becky Lynch's acting career.

"You know, I've got to jump on some red carpets, not for my own movie, obviously, but for... Cena had us on the red carpet for Dr. Dolittle a couple of years back. And, I think maybe more of that, more of the Hollywood stuff, just to see what that's all about. I have to ride my wife's coattails on that. She's gonna be the star there, not me," said Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got married earlier this year

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins began appearing together in a public capacity in early 2019. The duo had quite a successful year with big wins at WrestleMania 35, and both held their respective titles for extended periods of time. Lynch and Rollins made their relationship public in mid-2019 and got engaged in August that year. The two married each other on June 29, 2021.

Becky Lynch vacated her RAW Women's title after the 2020 Money In The Bank event due to her pregnancy and hasn't returned to WWE TV ever since. She is interested in making it big in Hollywood and revealed last year that she is being guided by The Rock and John Cena.

"[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me. Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been, ya know?!" said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch has previously acted in WWE Studios' movie The Marine 6: Close Quarters alongside The Miz and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. She has all the ingredients to become a big Hollywood star in the near future and it won't be a surprise if she switches over to a career in acting very soon.

