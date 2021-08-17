"I get why you want her instead of me" - Seth Rollins gives his honest thoughts on fans chanting "We want Becky" at him

Seth Rollins has given his honest thoughts on fans chanting for Becky Lynch during his matches and promos.

Rollins and Lynch are one of the most popular real-life couples in all of pro-wrestling right now. The two got engaged in August 2019 and eventually married each other on June 29, 2021.

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE television for over 15 months now, during which time she gave birth to the couple's first child. Speaking on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Seth Rollins claimed that once his wife returns, they likely won't work together as an on-screen pair.

“We tried to make the best of it, but I don’t think either of us were terribly comfortable with it. Even though we have incredible chemistry as people, as performers, our characters never really vibed on-screen. It’s one of those things where, if she comes back, we’ll stay away from it and won’t touch on it. If something calls for it and we’re in the same segment or story, you can’t pretend like it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible, we’re too high profile for that, but if we’re in two separate places, then no-one thinks about it now," said Seth Rollins.

Fans are eager to see Becky Lynch make her WWE return and to express the same, they have chanted "We want Becky" during multiple segments featuring Seth Rollins.

The former Universal Champion commented on these chants, stating that he doesn't consider them insulting and it doesn't hurt his feelings.

“I’ve had to think about it because now that crowds are back, I’ll get ‘We want Becky’ chants. I don’t know how to navigate that." Rollins continued, "I’m not exactly sure why people think that’s an insult to me. ‘Yeah, my wife is awesome and great. I get why you want her instead of me. I’m also a bad guy’. I don’t know where the insult comes here. If it happens, how am I supposed to react to that and what am I supposed to say? Luckily, I haven’t had to address it yet, but it doesn’t hurt my feelings.” (h/t Fightful)

Seth Rollins is set to have a dream match at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Seth Rollins will face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at SummerSlam in a marquee match. The two stars have been embroiled in a heated feud over the last few months, and the WWE Universe is excited to see them go one-on-one this weekend.

It is tough to call anyone a favorite in this match. Edge, being a popular babyface, might pick up the victory over Rollins. At the same time, this bout could be used as a platform for Edge to put Seth Rollins over, as the Rated-R Superstar doesn't really need this victory to stay relevant.

