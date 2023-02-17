Seth Rollins goes 0-22 against top WWE Superstar after recent loss

Seth Rollins is bound to be disappointed with his current W/L record against Cody Rhodes in WWE.

The American Nightmare made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year with a massive win over Rollins. The duo then engaged in a series of singles battles, with Cody winning each one of them.

Seth Rollins has faced Cody Rhodes in 22 singles matches over the past 13 years. 20 of those bouts took place during Cody's current WWE run. In a shocking stat, Rhodes has defeated The Visionary in all of those 22 matches.

When did Cody Rhodes first meet Seth Rollins?

Cody Rhodes' first singles encounter with Rollins took place on December 7, 2010, taping of WWE SmackDown. The American Nightmare won this dark match. At that point, The Visionary was about two years away from making his way to the main roster as a member of The Shield.

On the road to WrestleMania 28 in 2012, Rhodes met Seth Rollins at a WWE live event and won the match as well.

Their next singles match took place at WrestleMania 38 last year, where Cody was victorious again. The duo went on to compete in a series of dark matches, live event matches, and PLE matches. The rivalry finally came to an end at WWE Hell In a Cell, where Rhodes won once again.

Here's what Rhodes recently said about his relationship with Seth Rollins:

"And Seth and I genuinely, if you ask him the same thing, if he was sitting in this chair he'd tell you, he doesn't like me, I don't like Seth. We're not gonna get along ever. However, the utmost respect for him. And for him to look at me as an asset made me not worry about what anyone else was thinking.”

Cody Rhodes' latest victory over Rollins came at the WWE Road To WrestleMania Supershow on February 5, 2023. The Visionary would love to reignite his feud with Cody somewhere down the line and pick up his first singles win over The American Nightmare.

