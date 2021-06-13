Seth Rollins goes viral after a random public appearance

While Seth Rollins is an unlikable antagonist on WWE SmackDown, the man behind the character was recently spotted helping a small business outside the squared circle.

Adam Ernst, a parent, posted about the same on Facebook several hours ago. The viral post includes a photo of Rollins purchasing a drink from his daughter's lemonade stand, along with the following caption:

"Attn: Pro wrestling fans," Ernst wrote on Facebook. "So Ari decided she wants to make extra money to buy an iPhone and has been doing lemonade stands for herself and you never know who will randomly show up and buy some lemonade..."

It looks as though both in and out of the ring, Seth Rollins is determined to strive for the greater good.

Seth Rollins' laughathon was interrupted by Cesaro on SmackDown

Cesaro's on-screen feud with Seth Rollins has become increasingly intense over the past few months. You can check out what The Swiss Superman recently had to say about this topic in the video posted above.

During this week's WWE SmackDown, Rollins joined Bayley in a special edition of the "Ding Dong, Hello!" show. As both stars engaged in frequent bouts of laughter while talking about their current rivals, Cesaro returned and assaulted Rollins.

The Messiah and Cesaro's brawl trashed the “Ding Dong, Hello!” set, and it certainly ended up being a bad night for Seth Rollins, whose pants ripped and came off at one point during the tussle.

While a rematch between them hasn't been officially announced for the Hell in a Cell event yet, Cesaro previously stated that he intends to "beat some sense" into Rollins at the upcoming pay-per-view.

In their last two singles encounters, The Swiss Superman has prevailed over Seth Rollins. Can The Messiah pull off a victory this time, or will Cesaro achieve a hat-trick by defeating his current rival once again?

