Seth Rollins hails retired WWE star as a "mentor" and "unsung hero" 

Top WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently praised the passion and commitment that longtime wrestler and producer Jamie Noble has given to the wrestling business.

Noble recently wrestled his final-ever match in his hometown of West Virginia at a WWE live event as he, Braun Strowman, and The Brawling Brutes defeated the team of Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos.

Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, The Architect, who worked very closely with Noble on-screen in 2015, praised the former Cruiserweight Champion.

"Jamie is one kinda one of the unsung heroes of our generation in a lot of ways," explained Seth Rollins. "You look at his WWE run, he was really able to do it all. He's been a mentor to me, he's been an on-screen partner, an enemy at times, as well. He loves the industry more than anything. He's given his whole life to it, and he's really, really tremendous, and I think he's highly underrated." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since retiring from the ring in 2009, the 45-year-old has worked as a backstage WWE producer, aiding the performers and executives in crafting matches for RAW and SmackDown.

Seth Rollins does not think Jamie Noble has retired

Despite the West Virginia native stating he has now officially hung up his boots, the Visionary of WWE does not think fans have seen the last of Noble in the ring.

Continuing to speak with WWE's YouTube channel, Seth Rollins stated that he does not trust Noble to honor his retirement.

"I'm just really excited for him that he's gonna get the opportunity to hear his name, walk the aisle, get in the ring, perform, maybe one last time. I don't trust him. I don't trust him. I know he says it's his final match, but we'll see." [4:18 - 4:32] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Along with Joey Mercury, Jamie Noble worked very close with Seth Rollins in 2015 as part of the duo, J&J security, who aided the architect in holding on to his WWE World Heavyweight title by any means necessary.

