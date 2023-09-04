Seth Rollins helps Roman Reigns make insane WWE record

Roman Reigns has made an incredible record during his WWE hiatus.

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight title by beating AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023. He has now completed 100 days as the top champion on the RAW brand.

With Rollins completing 100 days as the World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns has now achieved a unique record. For the first time in WWE history, a superstar has seen three other 100-plus day world title reigns while being champion in a single reign. Check out Wrestling Stats & Info's tweet below:

"Current Undisputed @WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns is the 1st Superstar in #WWE history to see 3 OTHER Superstars have 100+ day reigns with "main roster" world titles all during his one reign with a world title: - @WWERollins , World Hvywt. - @WWEBigE , WWE - @fightbobby , WWE."

Seth Rollins on what sets him apart from Roman Reigns

The Visionary recently made an appearance on After The Bell. He opened up about the difference between his and Reigns' title reigns. Here's what he had to say:

"The one thing that I think kind of doesn't get talked about or flies under the radar a little bit, and I don't mean this as a knock on Roman's schedule of choice or anything like that, but the actual visibility of the championships. And I mean physically seeing the title in person, on graphics, on TV every week. (...) It almost feels like Roman Reigns is the championship as opposed to Roman is the champion. Whereas Seth Rollins is wearing the World Heavyweight Championship. I am representing the World Heavyweight Championship," he said.

Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback 2023. After the cameras stopped rolling, Nakamura attacked Rollins in a fit of rage. The attack was an indication that Nakamura wasn't done with Rollins in the least.

What do you think of Reigns' unique record? Sound off in the comments section!

