Seth Rollins' breaks character when talking about Dominick Mysterio after SummerSlam [VIDEO]

It still remains hard to believe for many fans that at just 23 years old, Dominik Mysterio is wrestling main event caliber matches in WWE, whether it's RAW or on a PPV.

Dominik Mysterio made his much anticipated WWE debut at SummerSlam 2020, where he faced Seth Rollins with his father by his side. The odds were never in his favor, which is why it wasn't surprising to see Seth Rollins defeat him.

Despite this, Dominik has continued to impress in the ring and has gotten the better of Murphy so far. While we saw Vince McMahon's immediate reaction backstage to Dominik Mysterio's debut. After giving Dominik Mysterio his "Burn it down" wristband as memerobillia, Seth Rollins gave his honest thoughts on debuting against the 23-year old son of Rey Mysterio:

SETH GIVING DOM HIS WRISTBANDS THIS SO WHOLESOME🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/KGAlm19yEf — andrea (@quantumwidow) September 13, 2020

"Getting the trust of Rey [Mysterio] to give his son his first WWE match on a huge stage like SummerSlam. Rey's first WWE PPV match was SummerSlam as well, so there was a lot of symmetery there. Wearing his classic Hallowen Havo gear - it's an ode and a middle finger at the same time. I was really proud of it and proud of his performance and he brought it. It's going to mean a lot to him going forward. It's going to put him on the map and hopefully establish him or get him kickstarted and making sure that this business is good for years to come after I'm gone"

Dominik Mysterio is thriving under the pressure

Dominik Mysterio must be under a great deal of pressure to deliver and would likely have had his peak pressure the night before his WWE debut at SummerSlam 2020. However, WWE has done extremely well with Dominik Mysterio so far and the 23-year old has all the makings of a young, main event superstar.

Dominik Mysterio also picked up a win for his team at Payback 2020 when he pinned Murphy to win the match for himself and his father. A night later, Dominik Mysterio and his family would humiliate Murphy in one of the best endings to RAW in months.