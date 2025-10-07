  • home icon
  • Seth Rollins ignores Becky Lynch backstage on WWE RAW

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Oct 07, 2025 09:57 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

On last night's RAW, Becky Lynch lost stunningly to underdog Maxxine Dupri in what was easily the biggest win as well as the best showing of Dupri's career. Following some close near-falls, Lynch took control of Maxxine outside the ring, but as The Man played to the crowd, Maxxine sneaked inside the ring and referee Jessika Carr accelerated the pace of her 10-count because of how Big Time Becks had treated her throughout the match.

Later on in the show, the Women's Intercontinental Champion was irate and kept yapping about the preposterousness of what had happened earlier in the night. Becky Lynch's loss marked her first singles loss in almost half a year, and the fact that this monumental loss was caused by Maxxine Dupri (and a crooked referee) was quite shocking. However, much like we saw last week, Lynch's rant was completely ignored by her hot husband, Seth Rollins.

As for why the World Heavyweight Champion ignored his wife, it was clearly the result of The Architect having more important things on his mind: particularly, his upcoming showdown against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, with the Crown Jewel Championship on the line, which, in certain respects, determines who the absolute best in WWE is.

However, ironically, for Rollins, the match represents the chance to prove he is better than Cody Rhodes, a man he has never beaten, and a man who reinforces Seth Rollins' glowing inferiority complex. Rollins' mental state has somehow deteriorated since Lynch's addition to The Vision, for that means he has too much on his plate, and there seems to now be a power struggle brewing between Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins for the control of The Vision.

Seth Rollins' Vision is beginning to fade right in front of his eyes

Despite being the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins has been anything but on top of the world since AJ Lee's return to WWE last month. He has LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso gunning for him post-Crown Jewel, as well as Roman Reigns seeking revenge (interspersed with taking vacations, of course). While the internal conflict amongst the babyfaces gunning for him and Bloodline business does allow him some time to breathe, he has put too much pressure on himself ahead of his match with Cody Rhodes this Saturday.

And after ignoring Becky Lynch, when Seth Rollins sought counsel from his Oracle, Paul Heyman tried his best to be diplomatic, but upon being instructed to give it to him straight, Heyman informed Rollins that if he loses to Cody Rhodes this Saturday, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed may begin to question his leadership and his Vision.

As for himself, Paul Heyman initially avoided being the harbinger of doom, but when Rollins remained adamant, he promptly told him that should he lose at Crown Jewel, Paul himself would have to question his decision to choose The Visionary over his former Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

