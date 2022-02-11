Seth Rollins includes top AEW star in his list of four greatest wrestlers of all time

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has included an interesting name in his Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling.

Rollins was a guest on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show. He discussed a string of topics in regards to his career, and was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling.

The Visionary revealed two separate lists in his response: the first one included wrestlers who have drawn the most amount of money, as per Rollins; the second list included the best wrestlers from an in-ring perspective.

Seth Rollins included Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena in his first list.

"Are we talking wrestling or are we talking drawing money because those are different things? In our business, which is the entertainment business, money-drawing is the biggest thing. If we're talking there, you gotta start with Hogan. You gotta put Cena there, Rock and Austin. Top four," said Rollins.

His second list, based on in-ring ability, was quite interesting as well. The WWE veteran included a current AEW star in his list of the four greatest wrestlers of all time:

"In-ring all-time: Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret 'the Hitman' Hart...number four, controversial pick because he's still active, Bryan Danielson. I actually think in-ring he's one of the greatest of all time and I think when it's all said and done, he'll be up there with the guys," Rollins said. [H/T Comicbook]

All the names mentioned by Seth Rollins are hard to argue with

Seth Rollins' list of all-time pro-wrestling greats is pretty impressive, and quite hard to argue with.

Hulk Hogan was the biggest superstar in the business in two separate decades. His WWE run as a babyface in the 80s turned him into a major mainstream star. He turned heel in 1996 while in WCW, thus reviving his waning career and helping the industry usher in a new era.

Stone Cold and The Rock are dubbed by many as two of the best talkers in the industry. The two men are credited with being instrumental in WWE's win over WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

When it comes to in-ring skills, not many wrestlers hold a candle to Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. As for Eddie Guerrero, the late WWE Hall of Famer will always be remembered as one of the most charismatic stars in history.

Bryan Danielson's career resume speaks for itself. He has done it all in a career spanning more than two decades. His "Yes Movement" in 2013-14 helped Vince McMahon's promotion garner major mainstream coverage, leading to him winning the WWE World Heavyweight title in the main event of WrestleMania XXX.

Danielson is still going strong in AEW, and is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer.

