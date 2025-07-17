Seth Rollins' injury: Real or Fake? 21-time WWE champion analyzes

A popular 21-time WWE champion recently discussed whether Seth Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event was real or just a part of the storyline. The star in question is none other than Stevie Richards, who has won the Hardcore Championship a whopping 21 times.

Ad

At SNME, Seth Rollins faced LA Knight. Both stars started the match strong, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. Many expected Rollins to emerge victorious, but the bout took a bad turn after The Visionary got injured. Seth tweaked his knee while performing the Swanton Bomb and a Moonsault on his opponent. The contest ultimately ended in Knight's favor. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is expected to be out for several months now.

Ad

Trending

During a recent edition of The Stevie Richards Show, the WWE veteran analyzed whether Seth Rollins' injury was real or a work. After thoroughly looking at the clip, Richards mentioned that he thought Rollins' injury looked legitimate as he seemingly tweaked his knee while performing the Swanton Bomb, and believed that it gave out after he attempted the Moonsault.

"I'm leaning towards real because of the first, the Swanton [Bomb], I think is what initially buckled the knee and hurt the inside of the knee, it looked like. And then when he did the flip [Moonsault] and landed on his feet, it popped the knee out," he said. [7:58 - 8:14]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Check out his podcast below:

Ad

WWE star Seth Rollins is "more comfortable" with his current injury than he was back in 2015

During his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins compared his current injury to his knee injury from 2015, saying that he was mentally more comfortable with it this time.

"Well, I don't know again cause I'm not a doctor. Don't want to do their job. Umm, but it feels a lot like 2015 in the sense that I was, you know, kind of in story. I was on my way up to taking the top spot... This is sort of like that, but mentally I'm in such a different place ten years gone, you know, I'm just more comfortable with it," he said.

Ad

Ad

There are no official updates on the extent of Seth Rollins' injury, but many reports suggest that the star might be out for several months. It remains to be seen when The Visionary will return to WWE.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE