Seth Rollins interrupts top champion on WWE RAW, provides injury update

This week, Seth Rollins interrupted United States Champion Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW to provide an injury update.

After defeating Seth Rollins last week on RAW, Austin Theory came out to address his future plans. He started the segment by taking a dig at John Cena by saying the catchphrase, "The Champ is Here."

He said Seth Rollins limped away from the ring last week because his old knee couldn't hold up. The Visionary wasted no time in interrupting Theory. He first came out on crutches, but soon he started dancing on the entrance ramp.

Theory told him that he was pretending to be 100%. Austin said that if Rollins was the mountaintop, he was the pinnacle. He then claimed he would win the Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania.

Seth provided an update on his knee by saying that he may not be 100% tonight, but he would be at the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania.

He then said he would see Austin Theory at the Rumble and walked away.

It looks like the rivalry between Rollins and Theory will continue at Royal Rumble later this month.

Who do you think will win the Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes