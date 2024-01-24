Seth Rollins could be involved in a surprising twist at Royal Rumble involving current WWE champion, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

With Seth Rollins battling an injury before WWE Royal Rumble, a Hall of Famer thinks an unforeseen twist may be in the works.

The Visionary has been very active in defending the WWE Heavyweight Championship. However, this also contributed to him sustaining an injury during his last match against Jinder Mahal. On the latest episode of RAW, he confirmed that he would be out of action for a while, although he would be back before WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter pitched a booking for Seth, which could see him losing the title soon.

"So I am looking at it as with the injury that Seth Rollins has, that Seth beats whoever he is going to take on at the Rumble. Whoever it is, he beats him. But he is injured so badly, so badly, that now Damien Priest goes in, beats Seth Rollins, and now we have him as the champion. So either Punk or Cody can take that title from Damien Priest. Makes sense to me." [18:47 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Seth Rollins will do next in the coming weeks.

