Seth Rollins issues open championship challenge for upcoming WWE RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against any WWE Superstar on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, The Visionary had an in-ring face-off with Judgment Day's Finn Balor as he was not in a good mood. He wanted the crowd to stop singing and Rollins to take him seriously, but neither was happening.

The Judgment Day member wanted a shot at the World Heavyweight title at Money in the Bank 2023, and Seth Rollins accepted the challenge. The Champion also asked which version of Finn Balor was coming to O2 Arena, London, because the bitter version in front of him had no chance.

During a backstage segment with Cathy Kelley, Rollins was asked if he was prepared to take on Balor in London. The Visionary confidently said he was more ready than ever before issuing the open challenge for next week on RAW.

The World Heavyweight Champion has yet to respond to former NXT Champion Bron Breakker as he has asserted that Rollins should come down to the developmental brand and defend his title.

It remains to be seen if the 37-year-old star can defend his title against Bron Breakker, an anonymous star, and then Finn Balor at Money in the Bank.

