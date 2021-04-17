"Nothing is over" - Seth Rollins issues statement after attacking Cesaro on SmackDown 

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Cesaro was attacked during his match against Jey Uso in the main event by Seth Rollins. The Swiss Superman defeated Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 37 in spectacular fashion but it seems like The Messiah isn't done with him.

Following the attack on Cesaro, Rollins took to Twitter to issue a statement.

"Nothing is OVER until I SAY IT’S OVER!!!", Rollins said.

Will Seth Rollins continue being a thorn in Cesaro's side?

Following his return to SmackDown after his paternity leave, Seth Rollins embarked on a feud with Cesaro after the latter denied embracing Rollins' vision.

After weeks of antagonizing each other, their feud culminated in this year's WrestleMania where, as mentioned above, Cesaro came out as the winner.

On this week's episode of the Blue show, Cesaro came out to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the latter bragged about pinning Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time to retain his title in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night Two.

However, Reigns was not in the mood to acknowledge Cesaro, and he along with Paul Heyman and Uso walked out of the ring. Later, an irate Heyman announced that The King of Swing will be facing Uso in the ring after what initially seemed like that we would be getting Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

As has been the norm with Reigns' challengers lately, Cesaro too went toe-to-toe with Jey Uso.

The match between Cesaro and Uso was going at a smooth pace and when it seemed like the former United States Champion would pick up the win, he was blindsided by Rollins.

"You got lucky one time! This isn't over! Nothing is over until I say it's over!"



Rollins then walked out of the ring and made his way backstage from where he would shout insults at Cesaro as the show went off the air.

It seems like Cesaro won't be getting rid of Rollins anytime soon. Before he ultimately challenges Reigns for the Universal title, perhaps he will have to go through Rollins.

The WWE Universe might be getting a rematch of their WrestleMania encounter very soon and that could be at the company's next pay-per-view - WrestleMania Backlash.