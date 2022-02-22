Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens earn a massive title shot on WWE RAW

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw two former World Champions, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, join forces to form a new tag team. Following an epic main event, the newly aligned duo have also found their way into the Tag Team Championship picture.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were scheduled to face RK-Bro in the final match of the show this week. A victory over Randy Orton and Riddle would have added them to the upcoming RAW Tag Team Championships match between RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy.

The two teams squared off in an entertaining main event that kept the crowd divided in their support. All four superstars took turns asserting their dominance inside the ring. Each of them looked equally good in the match, which further increased the quality of the match.

Rollins and Owens were clever to isolate Riddle from Randy Orton at one point during the match. The Viper had previously laid out a brutal attack on his opponents at ringside and briefly used the commentary desk as his weapon. However, he was momentarily taken out of the equation by Rollins and Owens, who then looked to capitalize against Riddle. But it proved to be a more difficult challenge than they had previously imagined.

Riddle took immense punishment on WWE RAW at the hands of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. They repeatedly thought that the Original Bro would take the pinfall, but the latter kept kicking out, sending the entire arena into a frenzy. Orton then made his way back into the ring and tried restoring the balance until Rollins hit him with a Stomp against the ramp.

Back inside the squared circle, Rollins and Owens unleashed a brutal attack on Riddle. The match's closing moments saw them hit a Stunner and Stomp in quick succession to seal their victory on WWE RAW.

The Alpha Academy will have to defend their Tag Team Championships in a triple threat match against RK-Bro and the team of Rollins and KO.

The new friendship between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Rollins and Owens first aligned forces when they were both challenging for the WWE Championship on RAW. The two superstars formed a strategic friendship, helping each other progress in their pursuit of gold.

However, their plans were derailed when Brock Lesnar took the title and pursued a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In the meantime, The Architect and KO felt that either of them winning the title might help the other secure a match that WrestleMania.

Additionally, fans liked their chemistry on WWE RAW as they evidently started doing well as a villainous duo. They could make for great opponents against Randy Orton and Riddle, who are immensely over with the crowd as two of the biggest babyfaces on the red brand.

