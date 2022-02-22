WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar in big title match before facing Roman Reigns, New tag team formed ahead of WrestleMania 38 (21st February, 2022)

WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber accounted for an entertaining show. The episode saw the biggest superstars from the red brand take things into their own hands to set up the narrative for WrestleMania 38.

Edge laid out an open challenge on the show to leave the possibility of a dream match against AJ Styles at The Show of Shows.

WWE @WWE



@EdgeRatedR

#WWERaw "I still dream about walking down that aisle at #WrestleMania , soaking in all that energy that you give me so I can be 𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒍." "I still dream about walking down that aisle at #WrestleMania, soaking in all that energy that you give me so I can be 𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒍."@EdgeRatedR#WWERaw https://t.co/P5OKSYpBB5

Dominik and Rey Mysterio will also compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All in a tag team match against The Miz and his newfound friend, Logan Paul.

The most cringy segment in the show saw everyone involved in the 24/7 Championship picture being pushed into a romantic angle. Apart from that, there were hardly any bad segments in an otherwise impressive show.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar

The opening segment of RAW welcomed the newly crowned WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. The pop at his entrance was brilliant, and babyface Lesnar evidently appreciated the unanimous cheers echoing in the arena.

He had wholesome interactions with fans on his way to the ring and was at his hilarious best on the microphone. The fans screamed “Suplex City’ in unison while The Beast Incarnate took a moment to soak in the epic reaction.

While Lesnar was in the middle of his address, he was interrupted by Special Counsel Paul Heyman, who revealed a piece of interesting news about the WWE Champion’s next title defense.

As confirmed on the show, Brock Lesnar will have to defend his gold on SmackDown next week. He will be heading back to MSG for an epic title clash, and Heyman stated that Bobby Lashley would be back for his match.

However, backstage reports have claimed that Lashley might have to undergo shoulder surgery and probably miss WrestleMania 38. It is worth noting that Heyman hinted at a potential replacement who could pose a similar threat to Lesnar’s title reign.

Not many details were revealed on WWE RAW, but the segment did enough to set the tone for The Beast Incarnate's booking on the road to WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar stated that he is doing just fine without Paul Heyman, which is a hundred percent true. We are seeing an early-2000s version of Lesnar, who is having fun with his gimmick and getting himself over with the crowd effortlessly.

The WWE Champion wasn’t fazed with the announcement of his title defense. Instead, he shocked Heyman with an announcement of his own.

Lesnar confirmed that he would make an appearance on SmackDown later this week. He is excited to visit Heyman and his “little” Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on the blue brand. Maybe their meeting would be interrupted by Lesnar’s next challenger, and the segment will be used to set up his upcoming title defense.

Brock Lesnar wants that champion vs. champion match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. As evident in the last couple of months, he will leave no stone unturned to compete in the “Winner Taker All’ match at The Show of Shows.

Not to forget, Lesnar and Heyman repeatedly tried to argue over the superiority of the biggest championships on WWE RAW and SmackDown. Is it a potential hint at a title unison?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das