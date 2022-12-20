Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens set a unique record against The Bloodline on WWE RAW

Last night, The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso went up against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW. The two RAW stars created a unique record by defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions.

Last year, The Bloodline began to grow in numbers when Jimmy and Jey Uso reunited and defeated The Mysterios to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to begin their historic reign as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.

Last night, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeated The Usos. The two former Universal Champions went on to create a unique record as they became the third team to consecutively defeat The Usos in their history-making reigns as champions. Check it out:

The last time The Usos lost to a team as champions more than once was when RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes. It will be interesting to see how long The Usos remain the champions of both brands before losing their titles.

The Bloodline's The Usos are set to face Hit Row for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, The Bloodline added more gold when The Usos defeated RK-Bro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Usos recently crossed the 486 day mark, becoming the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the company's history.

Last week, Hit Row defeated Legado Del Fantasma and the Viking Raiders to earn an opportunity against The Bloodline's The Usos. The two teams will collide on an upcoming episode for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

This will be Hit Row's first opportunity at Tag Team Gold. They recently returned to the company under the new regime change. It will be interesting to see if The Usos loses gold before the end of the year.

Which team do you think will dethrone The Usos as champions? Sound off in the comment section.

