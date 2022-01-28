"It was a hell of a train wreck" - Seth Rollins on the last minute changes to WWE Day 1

Seth Rollins recently shared his thoughts on the changes that were made to WWE's latest pay-per-view, Day 1.

Just hours before the promotion's first pay-per-view of 2022, Brock Lesnar was added to the fatal four-way WWE Championship match. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title, but those plans fell through after The Tribal Chief tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking about the match with TalkSPORT, The Architect revealed that it was difficult to go from a fatal four-way match to a five-way at the last moment:

"The company felt like they needed to give the people what they paid for whether that’s the Network subscribers or the live crowd – it was difficult. Definitely was difficult to go from a four-way to a five-way and when that extra man is Brock Lesnar, that’s a lot to account for."

The Drip God also stated that he wanted to give people their money's worth and was happy to be a part of the train wreck:

“I was just happy we were able to give people their money’s worth and they felt like they weren’t jipped by losing a main event match and hopefully they got an even better main event match than they were expecting. It was a hell of a train wreck, but I was happy to be a part of it."

Seth Rollins was slated to win the WWE title at Day 1

Brock Lesnar may have walked out of Day 1 with the WWE Championship, but that was far from the original plan for the show. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins was originally penciled in to walk out of Day 1 with the belt around his waist.

The report also stated that the original plan for Seth Rollins was to face one of RAW's top stars on night one of WrestleMania:

"Because there are two nights of WrestleMania, they need a WWE title match to headline the other show. The plan for that was originally Seth Rollins, likely against the winner of the Royal Rumble, with Big E the favorite, but Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley were also possibilities. The match in that position may remain the same, but getting there is different,'' said Meltzer.

However, The Visionary instead recieved an opportunity to take on Roman Reigns. The feud between the two former Shield members has been entertaining on all fronts and has offered Rolliins a chance to revisit one of the best rivalries of his career.

