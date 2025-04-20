Seth Rollins has left WrestleMania 41 after major rejection

Seth Rollins has walked out of WrestleMania 41 after rejecting a major chance. The star made quite an impression at the event.
During the main event, where Seth Rollins faced Roman Reigns and CM Punk, Paul Heyman ended up playing a key part. He was supposed to enter the match with Punk, and did so. But what followed in the ending sequence of the final moments of the match was something else altogether.
Heyman appeared to be helping CM Punk at first when he handed him the chair, betraying Roman Reigns, but that was not the case. Instead, he hit him with a low blow, handing the chair to Reigns. Reigns demolished Punk after that, but before he could do more, Heyman then asked him to hit Rollins.
When Reigns went to hit Rollins, Heyman hit him with the low blow as well. He presented Seth with the chair, then hit Roman with it, and then a stomp as well.
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman are now a new team, with Reigns and Punk both being betrayed. At the end of the night, Rollins had his chance to make a statement. Fans thought he'd explain more in the press conference, but that did not happen.
Fans were informed that Rollins had rejected the chance to speak at the press conference and decided to walk out instead.
Fans will have to wait to find out why Rollins did what he did.