Seth Rollins listed as a babyface despite cutting heel promo on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is listed as a babyface in WWE depside cutting heel promos on a regular basis.

Last night on WWE RAW, United States Champion Seth Rollins was interviewed via satellite by announcer Corey Graves. During the interview, Rollins claimed that Austin Theory made the biggest mistake of his life by attacking him last week. He boasted about putting Cody Rhodes on the shelf and vowed to do the same to Theory.

The Visionary defended the US title against Finn Balor in last week's main event of RAW. After he picked up the win, Theory brutally attacked him and posed with the title. Rollins is scheduled to defend the title against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Rollins is still listed internally as a babyface despite the heel promo on last night's show:

"I was watching that show last night and Seth Rollins did an interview," said Alvarez. "Seth Rollins came out and he's acting like an idiot again and he's doing that stupid laugh. And then as he's doing his promo, he starts talking about how he's giddy that he put Cody Rhodes, who is a babyface, on the shelf...This guy was a babyface for like two weeks. Total babyface. Last week, he worked as a babyface, putting over the fans, kissing up to the fans. A total babyface last week. Then this week and he's a heel again..." H/T: WrestlingNews

Missed the Monday Night RAW results? Check them out here!

Dustin Rhodes responds to Seth Rollins' promo on WWE RAW

AEW star Dustin Rhodes, the brother of Cody Rhodes, took to Twitter during Seth Rollins' promo.

Cody Rhodes was one of the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling before he shockingly left the company and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Seth Rollins three times in a row after his return but tore his pectoral muscle training ahead of Hell in a Cell.

The American Nightmare defeated Rollins at the premium live event, but Seth attacked him with a sledgehammer on the next edition of RAW as a way to write Cody off of TV. After Rollins's shot at Cody last night on RAW, Dustin took to Twitter to send a middle finger emoji The Visionary's way.

Seth's character has seemingly wavered in and out of being a heel in recent weeks. Time will tell what will happen when Cody Rhodes makes his return.

Did you enjoy Seth Rollins' promo last night on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes