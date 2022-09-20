Unique stat about Seth Rollins' losing streak against WWE RAW Superstar

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins' loss to Bobby Lashley on this week's WWE RAW marks the fourth consecutive loss for The Visionary against the latter.

Rollins challenged The All Mighty for his United States Championship in the opening contest of the Monday night show. The match was a stellar encounter that saw Seth Rollins coming inches closer to winning on many occasions. However, his long-time rival Matt Riddle played spoilsport in the bout by distracting him, allowing Bobby Lashley to hit a devastating spear and retain his title.

A Twitter user, Wrestling Stats and Info, recently pointed out that the loss on RAW was Rollins' fourth in a row against Lashley, starting with Crown Jewel 2018. While two of those losses are clean, two have come via disqualification.

The only other performer to have such a winning streak over Rollins is Kevin Owens, who has accumulated four consecutive wins in 2019-2020. It'll be interesting to see if The Messiah gets another match against Lashley anytime soon. He will certainly leave no stone unturned to end his losing streak.

Seth Rollins might be fuming at Matt Riddle.

It's safe to say Rollins might be raging at Riddle for costing him the chance to capture the United States Championship. While he was reluctant to give The Original Bro a rematch to their bout at Clash at the Castle, after what went down on RAW, Seth Rollins might now be eager to get his hands on Riddle.

The two men engaged in a heated brawl later in the night. Rollins also tried to play spoilsport in Riddle's match against The Judgment Day, where he teamed up with Rey Mysterio. However, was chased off by Mysterio with a steel chair.

The Original Bro has already invited Rollins into the "Fight Pit," with The Visionary yet to accept the challenge.

What do you make of Rollins' losing streak against Bobby Lashley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

