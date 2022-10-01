"He's an incredible talent" - Seth Rollins says he'd love to work with Bray Wyatt again in WWE

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently shared that he would be interested in working with Bray Wyatt again if he returns to WWE.

The Visionary and The Fiend infamously collided in a Hell in a Cell match at the eponymous event in 2019 for the Universal Championship. The finish saw the match end via referee stoppage. It's been widely speculated that Bray Wyatt could be returning to the company due to the White Rabbit teasers that have been going around recently.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Seth Rollins heaped praise on The Eater of Worlds for his creative mindset. He stated that he would be open to working with Wyatt again in WWE.

"I would love to have another crack at working with Windham Rotunda [Bray Wyatt]. He's an incredible talent. Just a mind for the industry and for stories and for characters that is very unique, there's not a lot of people in our business - past, present, or future - that think about things on the level that he does," said Rollins. [31:42 - 32:03]

Seth Rollins believes that he could do something special with Bray Wyatt in the ring

The former Universal Champion was let go by WWE last year due to budget cuts. His final match was at WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton in a singles match.

During the interview, Seth Rollins stated that he and Bray Wyatt could create magic in the squared circle.

"And so I would love to have another crack at working with him, because I think we could do something extremely special. Whether that's with the The Fiend character or not, who knows? He's a master at reinventing himself and so if our paths cross and he does find his way back here, I would definitely love to have another go around, there's certainly magic to be made there. In what capacity, I don't know." [32:04 - 32:31]

Seth Rollins is currently slated to face Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules. As for Bray Wyatt, fans will have to wait and see whether he shows up in the company anytime soon.

