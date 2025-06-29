Seth Rollins made his decision following Night of Champions 2025, says WWE analyst

Seth Rollins' plans failed at WWE Night of Champions when he tried to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. Meanwhile, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks The Visionary has made his decision following the event in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins became the second man in the company's history to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match twice and hold the briefcase. The Visionary, for weeks, teased to become the new world champion and finally attempted it at Night of Champions 2025, where he failed to cash in during the main event.

Speaking on the Night of Champions Recap, Sam suggested Seth Rollins has now made his decision with the briefcase and would end up cashing it in for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Moreover, he thought CM Punk's involvement was one of the driving factors behind The Visionary's decision.

"I truly think Seth Rollins is going to go after the Undisputed WWE Championship... Especially with CM Punk going after it, I wasn't totally surprised," Roberts said. (From 15:14 to 15:26)

Ex-WWE writer thinks Seth Rollins will go after the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins has a history with the World Heavyweight Championship after it was reintroduced in the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H-led creative team. The Visionary became the longest-reigning champion of the modern era and held it for over 300 days on RAW. After Rollins lost the title at WrestleMania 40, he hasn't been able to reclaim it on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Vince Russo said the 39-year-old RAW star will cash in the briefcase when Gunther defends the title against Goldberg in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. While a DQ finish is an option, Russo thinks a cash-in might happen.

"You can't beat him again. I think here's how they're going to get out of it somehow, someway - I think Rollins is going to cash in the case. I think that's how they're going to get out of it. Either it's a DQ, either it's a double down, you know, whatever it is, I think he's going to wind up cashing in," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see when Rollins cashes the Money in the Bank contract and which title it would be.

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

