Seth Rollins makes a heartfelt appeal for help to fans ahead of WWE show

Seth Rollins is set to appear in a match on RAW tomorrow when he faces The Miz. However, before the match, he made a heartfelt appeal to fans on behalf of another fan.

After a week in which rumors about his future were rampant, the star will step back inside a WWE ring. He has since reacted to the announcement that he will be featured in a match on RAW, in a clear indication of his future in the company.

The former world champion has now sent out an appeal to WWE fans and his followers, asking them for help for his friend Michael Latcham. Michael is a young fan who is set to undergo lung transplant surgery.

SCWPro held a fundraiser for Michael Latcham's lung transplant operation, which saw the company raise an additional $700. They added that for those who wanted to contribute more, there was a donation link.

Thank you to everyone who donated! You guys are amazing! With the help of @LoPiezPizzaQC and the SCWPro faithful, we were able to raise an additional $700+ for Michael Latcham's lung transplant operation tonight! If you weren't able to attend the fundraiser last night, but would still like to contribute to the cause, please visit cota.org/campaigns/COTA… to donate.

Seth Rollins took up the cause as well, sharing a picture with Michael and asking fans to help by donating some money, and if anyone could help, then he would greatly appreciate it as well.

Seth Rollins shared the fundraiser, saying: "If you can help out my friend Michael, he and I would greatly appreciate it!"

As of writing this article, of the $50,000 goal, $12,925 has been raised.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will return to the ring tomorrow night on RAW.

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Michael Latcham!

