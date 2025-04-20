Seth Rollins makes history at WrestleMania 41; sets new record

Seth Rollins has got the wrestling world buzzing after he aligned with Paul Heyman in one of the most shocking endings in WrestleMania history. With his win in the main event, Rollins also set a major new record, as he became the only performer to pin Roman Reigns twice at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Heading into 'Mania, most of the chatter was surrounding Paul Heyman choosing to leave Reigns' side to be in CM Punk's corner. Seth Rollins was lurking on the sidelines, with his intentions unclear. However, WWE delivered a twist that not many saw coming during their Triple Threat match. Heyman aligned with Rollins and handed him a chair to take out his opponents.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Visionary pinned Roman Reigns to secure the win and set a new record in the process. Seth Rollins has now become the only man in WWE to have pinned The Tribal Chief twice at 'Mania. He had earlier pinned Reigns at WrestleMania 31, where he cashed in his MITB briefcase during the latter's match against Brock Lesnar.

Going by how things went down tonight, it's safe to assume matters might be far from done between Rollins and Reigns. This could possibly just be the beginning of a new chapter in the years-spanning storyline between the former Shield stablemates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More